Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes serve time in Bryan

Judge Edward Davila of the Northern District of California recommended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes spend her 11-year, 3-month prison sentence at Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, according to a court filing last week.

The minimum-security women’s facility holds around 540 female inmates, according to its website.

Holmes was sentenced by Davila last week for her role in defrauding Theranos investors. The Bureau of Prisons will make the final decision of where Holmes serves her sentence.

Davila said in Wednesday's filing that his recommendation is based on that of Holmes’ probation officer.

Davilia noted that the Bryan facility's more lenient visitation policy could benefit Holmes, who is pregnant with her second child and expected to give birth before reporting to prison April 27, 2023, according to Yahoo News.

“The Court finds that family visitation enhances rehabilitation,” Davilia wrote in the filing.

The 37-acre Bryan prison assigns inmates to a self-contained living area. Inmates are responsible for keeping their rooms clean by making their beds each day, sweeping and mopping their room floor, and taking out the trash, Yahoo News reported.

Holmes is expected to file an appeal, which could come with a request to remain free while her appeal plays out in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. An appeal must be filed within two weeks of Holmes' Nov. 18 sentencing, according to Yahoo News.