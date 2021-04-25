Irving man held in Bryan shooting that left 1 dead

An Irving man remained in the Dallas County Jail on Saturday evening after he was arrested Thursday in connection to an August 2020 shooting that left a Bryan man dead.

According to the Bryan Police Department’s Twitter feed, Dezmond Murphy, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting that killed 20-year-old LaTravean “T. Baby” Thomas and injured another person.

Officials said officers responded at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 22, 2020, to the 4300 block of College Main for reports of gunshots and located two people who had been shot.

Thomas, who had been a standout basketball player at Bryan High School in the late 2010s, was taken to a hospital and later died, officials said.

The second person who had been shot had injuries that were not life-threatening, according to authorities.

At the time, police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Murphy is being held on $450,000 bond.