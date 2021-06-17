Iola man accused in shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets indicted

A 27-year-old Iola man has been indicted in an April shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets that left five people injured and one person dead.

Larry Bollin, 27, was one of 54 people indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury this week. An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.

Timothy Smith, 40, of Bryan died after being shot at the business in the Brazos County Industrial Park in Bryan.

He was indicted Thursday on one count of murder, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Bollin is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $2.2 million bond on those charges.

He has an additional $1 million bond for a warrant from Grimes County for attempted capital murder. That charge is related to the shooting of Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Juan Tovar in Iola as Tovar was attempting to arrest him.