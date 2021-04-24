Houston man sentenced to 8 years in Brazos County assault case

A Houston man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Holden Crucet, 24, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony offense on March 29. Officials say on Jan. 31, 2017, authorities responded to an apartment in College Station after receiving a report that a man had broken into a woman’s home and was threatening her with a firearm.

A man matching the description given by the victim walked past police officers who were investigating the incident. Officials said Crucet cut off an identifying cast on his arm and fled College Station the next day.

After his guilty plea, District Judge John Brick ordered a pre-sentence investigation that showed Crucet had not minimized his conduct, according to a press release. He had previous criminal cases in Harris County and had been on probation in Fort Bend County on a charge of evading with a motor vehicle.