Houston man facing third DWI charge after College Station arrest
Houston man facing third DWI charge after College Station arrest

A 34-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that College Station police officers responded just before 7 p.m. to the intersection at the Texas 6 frontage road and William D. Fitch Parkway after someone reported a driver passed out in a vehicle.

Jonathan Johnson

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, Jonathan Johnson, appeared intoxicated, and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests, according to the report.

Johnson was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Fort Bend County in 2008 and 2010, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Johnson was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. His bail was set at $19,000.

