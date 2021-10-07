 Skip to main content
Houston man facing felony drug charges after Texas 6 wreck
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident in south Brazos County.

Robert Stewart

According to an arrest report, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper responded around 7 p.m. Wednesday to an accident on Texas 6 near F.M. 2154. Robert Stewart told the trooper he was messaging on his phone when he ran into the back of another vehicle, the report states.

The trooper reported smelling marijuana, and a search of the vehicle yielded marijuana, marijuana gummies and pills, according to the trooper's report.

Stewart was charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

His bail was set at $29,000.

