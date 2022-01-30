 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston man charged with sexual assault of a child
0 Comments

Houston man charged with sexual assault of a child

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Six Then Min

Six Then Min

An 18-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Bail for Six Then Min was set at $12,000.

Authorities said College Station police officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle found Min in the back of a car with an 11-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, Min told officers he met the girl while playing an online game in November and they had met in person about a dozen times. He admitted to having sex with the girl, the report states.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert