Houston man charged with sexual assault of a child

An 18-year-old Houston man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Bail for Six Then Min was set at $12,000.

Authorities said College Station police officers responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle found Min in the back of a car with an 11-year-old girl.

According to an arrest report, Min told officers he met the girl while playing an online game in November and they had met in person about a dozen times. He admitted to having sex with the girl, the report states.

Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.