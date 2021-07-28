Houston man charged in College Station shooting that injured teen

A 21-year-old Houston man remained in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday night after being arrested on charges linked to a shooting the night before.

Officials charged Jairus Johnson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and evading arrest.

Authorities said Johnson fired a gun multiple times toward a group playing basketball in John Crompton Park around 7 p.m. Tuesday. A 16-year-old was hit by a bullet, officials said. He was being treated at a hospital for serious injuries, according to police.

According to an arrest report, Johnson was arguing with another man prior to the shooting. Officers said they found 15 shell casings at a nearby apartment complex where Johnson was located.

Johnson's bail was set at $330,000.