Hearne police investigating after Monday shooting injures one
One person was arrested in Hearne after an argument between two men ended in gunshots.

Officials said one of the men was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after the shooting happened in the 800 block of South Riley Street around 10 a.m. The man's condition was not known late Monday.

Hearne officers charged 32-year-old Cleveland Robinson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

