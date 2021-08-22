 Skip to main content
Four people facing drug charges after College Station police search apartment
Four people facing drug charges after College Station police search apartment

Four people are facing felony drug charges after College Station police served a search warrant at an apartment complex over the weekend.

According to arrest reports, officers received a tip about drugs being sold at the complex on Krenek Tap Road on Saturday afternoon. 

Officers reported smelling marijuana while standing near the apartment and obtained a search warrant, the report states.

Officers found marijuana, cocaine and Adderall in the apartment, along with drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Dexter Stevenson, 25, of Bryan was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night with bail set at $20,000.

Dillon Tribble, 23, and Paityn Seymour, 19, both of College Station, were  charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were both released from jail Sunday after posting $38,000 bail.

Skylar Kruse, 21, of Industry was charged with possession of a controlled substance and released from jail after posting $8,000 bail.

