Four Caldwell High School students arrested on felony charges for incident on bus

Four Caldwell High School students were arrested last week on felony charges of indecency with a child by exposure stemming from an incident that occurred on a school bus Sept. 21.

Milam County Sherriff’s Office records show the incident occurred among Caldwell High School volleyball players when the team was returning home from a game against Little River Academy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A student told law enforcement officials that she was singled out by others and was held in her seat while her shoes, socks, shorts, and underwear were taken off despite the student asking them to stop and trying to keep her clothes on. This resulted in the victim's clothes being taken off down to her shins, exposing her genitals.

One of the students who was charged said they "were looking for a target to rape,” according to a deputy's report. Another student said her role was to be the “lookout” and keep others on the bus unaware of the incident as she tried to cover up the victim’s sound by playing music as loud as she could, according to the report. A third student walked up to the car the girl was riding home in and told the driver, “We basically just raped your sister on the bus ride home,” the report states. A fourth student said the incident was “tradition” and it happened every year, according to the report.

According to KBTX, all four students were booked and released at the Burleson County Jail last week with bonds of $20,000.