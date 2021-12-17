Fort Worth man accused of pointing gun during argument between drivers

A Fort Worth man was arrested this week after being accused of pulling a gun on another man in College Station last month.

Jon Shibley, 29, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Officials said in an arrest report that a man called police on Nov. 6 after pickup pulled alongside his vehicle while he was at a traffic light and four men inside began yelling obscenities at him.

The man followed the truck to parking lot and began arguing with the men, the report states. The driver of the other vehicle, who was identified as Shibley, pointed a pistol at the man before getting back in his truck and leaving, according to the report.

Authorities said in the report that the man was able to provide the truck's license plate number to officers, who used that to link Shibley to the truck. Security camera footage from the parking lot confirmed the man's account, the report states.

Shibley was booked into the Brazos County Jail on Thursday and released later that day after posting $5,000 bail.