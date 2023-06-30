An ex-Leon County sheriff was indicted by a Leon County grand jury on June 14 for the alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Robert Joe Stanford is charged with the continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carries a penalty of 25 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The Montgomery County DA’s office has been assigned as special prosecution, but the case will remain in Leon County, the DA’s office said.

According to the indictment, Stanford committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against a child between the months of January and June 2020.

The DA’s office said the trial is set to begin July 27.