Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student

A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Authorities arrested Gregory Stanley at his College Station home in 2015 after a 17-year-old reported Stanley initiated unwanted sexual contact with him.

Stanley, now 48, had been the high school's theater arts teacher for two years at the time of his arrest.

According to court documents, Stanley invited the student to his home and began giving him a massage.

Police said in court documents at the time of Stanley's arrest that Stanley admitted to providing alcohol, giving the massage and touching the teenager inappropriately.

Stanley was previously employed by several other school districts, including Fort Bend, Magnolia, Temple and Klein.

An improper relationship between an educator and a student is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.