Former Brenham coach sentenced for relationship with student
A former Brenham High School coach was sentenced this month to 10 years in prison for having a relationship with a student.

Ian Calandra, who served as an assistant coach for basketball and volleyball, pleaded guilty in May to a third-degree felony charge of an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

He will be eligible for shock probation after six months, allowing him to have a reduced prison term while serving the remainder of the sentence on probation.

