Florida fugitive taken into custody in Burleson County Thursday

A fugitive from Florida was taken into custody Thursday morning by Burleson County Sheriff’s Office officials who were coordinating with the Texas Rangers.

Todd Wangler, 47, was wanted by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on four domestic violence charges. He was also being sought by the United States Marshals Service for those charges, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday evening, sheriff’s office officials said investigators learned that Wangler was possibly in the area near the 9400 block of County Road 333. Information obtained by law enforcement officials showed Wangler had a small handgun. Sheriff’s officials said Wangler’s criminal history showed he had a violent past.

At 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said a resident spotted Wangler walking through a pasture in the 600 block of County Road 308. Wangler was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m.

Sheriff’s officials said a Department of Public Safety helicopter and tracking dogs from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice were used in the search.