Gonzalo Lopez killed by law enforcement after allegedly being involved in the killing of 5 in Leon County

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed late Thursday that escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, who is suspected to have killed five people earlier in the day in Leon County, was killed in a shootout in Atascosa County south of San Antonio.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook that Lopez was killed Thursday night. TDCJ Chief of Staff Jason Clark said the incident took place about 10:30 p.m.

The update came an hour after the Texas Department of Criminal Justice held a news conference after discovering a grandfather and four grandchildren dead in a Leon County residence off Texas 7 west of Centerville.

Clark labeled Lopez as the agency’s primary suspect in the killing of the five individuals. He reported a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado, license plate DPV4520, which he described as a “farm truck,” was missing from the residence. Clark said the agency believed the 46-year-old Lopez stole the truck and had left the area.

Clark said an alert was sent out to law enforcement statewide with information about the stolen pickup truck, and as a result, law enforcement officers in the San Antonio spotted the truck and confirmed the license plate matched.

After spotting the truck, officers pursued Lopez, who was driving the vehicle. After a short chase, the officers spiked the truck’s tires, Clark said, and Lopez crashed into a tree. He then exited the vehicle and began shooting at officers. The officers fired back, he said, striking and killing the convicted murderer.

No officers were struck by Lopez’s gunshots, Clark said, noting he was armed with a rifle and a handgun believed to have been stolen from the same Leon County residence as the truck.

“Thankful that this came to a resolution in which Lopez did not harm anyone else. We are very saddened that the murders happened, but I can tell you that we are breathing a sigh of relief that Lopez will not be able to hurt anyone else,” Clark said.

Lopez escaped from a prison bus May 12 near Centerville and had been missing since.

Clark said it is believed the five individuals, whose identities were not revealed, arrived at the residence on Thursday, describing the home as a weekend home. Investigators were led to the home, which is owned by the Houston-area family, after relatives became concerned when they could not contact the family. Officers discovered the bodies when they arrived at the residence, he said.

“Lopez is obviously a killer,” Clark said. “He has no regard for human life. We know that.”

The residence had been cleared “multiple times” in TDCJ’s search of the area, Clark said, placing it in the “primary search perimeter.”

He said it does not appear Lopez had any relation to the family.

“It just appears, unfortunately, that Gonzalo Lopez entered that home where the family was at,” Clark said.

Lopez was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault in 1996 and received two eight-year sentences. Ten years later, he was convicted of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in Hidalgo County and was sentenced to life in prison.

He was given a second life sentence after being convicted of attempted capital murder in Webb County in 2007.

Lopez had been the subject of an intensive search since his escape from the prison bus near Centerville. He was being transported in a caged area of the bus from a prison in Gatesville, more than 100 miles west of the place where he escaped, to one in Huntsville for a medical appointment when he escaped in Leon County, a rural area between Dallas and Houston, the TDCJ said.

Centerville is the county seat of Leon County, which has roughly 16,000 residents and is about 50 miles north of the state’s Huntsville prison headquarters.

The department has said Lopez somehow freed himself from his hand and leg restraints, cut through the expanded metal of the cage and crawled from the bottom. He then attacked the driver, who stopped the bus and got into an altercation with Lopez, and they both eventually left the bus.

A second officer at the rear of the bus then exited and approached Lopez, who got back on the bus and started driving down the road, the department said.

The officers fired at Lopez and disabled the bus by shooting a rear tire, the department said. The bus then traveled a short distance before leaving the roadway, where Lopez got out and ran into the woods.