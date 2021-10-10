Driver arrested after pedestrians hit by vehicle on Texas Avenue

Two men were critically injured early Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing Texas Avenue, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Jay Griffin III of Bryan, was charged with two counts of intoxication assault.

According to an arrest report, the two men were crossing in the 4600 block of Texas Avenue, near Hensel Street, just before 2 a.m. when the accident happened.

One of the men suffered a fractured humerus, a fractured skull, a fractured tibia and a lacerated spleen, according to the arrest report. The other man, who had to be resuscitated at the scene, did not have brain activity, the report states.

Officers reported finding open containers of alcohol during a search of Griffin's vehicle, according to the report.

Griffin, 42, remained in the Brazos County Jail late Sunday with bail set at $60,000.

Intoxication assault can be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.