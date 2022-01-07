DPS seeks information on hit-and-run accident that injured pedestrian

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help with an investigation into a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian on Thursday in Bryan.

Authorities said a black car was traveling west on Leonard Road near Harvey Mitchell Parkway around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a woman who was walking on Leonard Road.

The 31-year-old woman suffered what DPS officials called incapacitating injuries.

The vehicle will have passenger side damage and will be missing the passenger side mirror, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the DPS Bryan office at 776-3100