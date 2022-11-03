Details revealed about Saturday murder in College Station

Police revealed details Thursday about a Saturday murder in College Station that left a 15-year-old boy dead and a suspect arrested in the incident on Wednesday.

Trevor Thompson, Jr., a 26-year-old Bryan man, was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and evading arrest. He is currently in jail with a $390,000 bond.

The victim in the shooting was Anthony Ayers, his mother confirmed to The Eagle on Wednesday.

Police said after 9 p.m. Saturday, witnesses reported two males, later identified as Thompson and Ayers, fighting in the parking lot of The Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road. Security footage revealed that Thompson and Ayers were fighting over a gun. Thompson ripped a gun out of Ayers’ hands and the altercation continued out of the security camera’s range to the site of the shooting, police said.

A witness said a man, later identified as Thompson, reached into his waistband, pulled out a gun and fired a shot, police said. Ayers was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest when officers arrived, police said.

Investigators contacted Thompson’s brother on Tuesday in Calvert, police said. The brother told police Thompson contacted him after the shooting on Saturday and met him in Bryan on Sunday to sell a handgun to the brother, according to police. The brother allowed police to examine the gun he purchased from Thompson and police said the gun contained ammunition consistent with the bullet found at the murder scene.

Police said investigators then went to the Bryan residence where Thompson met his brother for the gun sale. Police made contact with Thompson’s sister and said they found a red sweatshirt consistent with what the suspect was wearing in the security footage. Police said Thompson’s sister told them the sweatshirt and other clothing seen in the security footage was Thompson’s.

Investigators made contact with Thompson’s girlfriend’s mother, who was also staying at the apartment and said she didn’t see Thompson at the apartment when she arrived there at around 11 p.m. Saturday, but noted he was there at 2 a.m. Sunday sleeping in the living room.

Police then sought a warrant for Thompson’s arrest for the murder of Ayers.