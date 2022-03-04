CS man accused of driving while intoxicated for third time

A College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Authorities said in an arrest report that College Station police officers were dispatched Thursday night to an accident involving a pickup that had struck a fire hydrant on Eastmark Drive.

An officer noticed signs of intoxication after contacting the driver, 42-year-old Darwin McKinley, according to the report.

McKinley was charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time after performing field sobriety tests, according to the arrest report.

He has convictions for driving while intoxicated from 2006 in Tarrant County and 2019 in Hale County, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

McKinley's bail was set at $10,000.