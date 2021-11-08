Crime Stoppers marks 40 years by highlighting unsolved cases for public's help

In 40 years, the Brazos County Crime Stoppers organization has received tips that have helped close 3,400 cases and make 2,900 arrests, but there remain unresolved cases.
“We want our community to know that Crime Stoppers has not forgotten,” said Rob Santarsiero, a crime intelligence analyst for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Crime Stoppers coordinator. “There are families in our community who deserve closure and victims who deserve justice, and it’s our hope we can bring that to them.”
Crime Stoppers was founded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1976, and the Brazos County chapter was established Nov. 16, 1981, sponsored by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement agencies to encourage people with information about crimes to come forward by offering rewards and allowing tipsters to remain anonymous.
Through Dec. 10, the local organization will highlight at least 40 unsolved cases — current cases, cold cases and high-profile cases — in an effort to get new tips that can lead to closure.
“In particular, we want to bring as much attention as possible to those unsolved cold cases we have,” Santarsiero said during a kickoff to the 40-day campaign last week. Most of the cold cases, which go back to the 1980s, have no statute of limitations because of the “heinous nature” of the case, he said.
To encourage people to provide tips, Crime Stoppers is increasing its standard reward by 40% during the 40-day campaign, and the increase will remain in place indefinitely for the cases highlighted during the 40 days.
In addition to helping with thousands of arrests, Brazos County Crime Stoppers has helped recover $1.8 million in property and taken $1.6 million worth of drugs off the street, Brazos County Crime Stoppers board member Lauren Gutschlag said during the campaign kickoff.
Speaking on behalf of local law enforcement, Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky thanked Crime Stoppers for its work, emphasizing the need for the community’s help in closing cases and locating suspects.
Santarsiero, who took over as Crime Stoppers coordinator after serving on the board for several years, said the 40-day campaign is a way to “reboot” the organization with the use of social media.
“It’s a chance for us to reignite the conversation and bring some recognition back to Crime Stoppers and what we do and what we’re able to do and why we do,” he said. “And really, it’s for those victims and their families. Cases are extremely difficult — extremely difficult — to work. We really depend on the public’s help to bring some information that leads us in the right direction, so we can get some closure for those families and justice for those victims.”
Santarsiero said not all tips lead to a resolution or an arrest. One example, he said, is a tip that came in a couple months ago for the first of the highlighted cases — Jerry Gayle Woodard, who was reported missing May 20, 1991. Woodard’s 1983 Buick Park Avenue was found abandoned at the end of Long Trussel Road near the Navasota River. Ultimately, the tip was one that had been investigated in 2004. Still, Santarseiro said, the organization is grateful for all tips, and people should feel good about providing any information.
The case of a pedestrian death in the 1600 block of East William Joel Bryan on July 26 after being struck by a car was among the first week’s highlighted cases. The driver of a two-door sports car did not stop.
Also among the cases Crime Stoppers is looking to solve with the public’s help are searches for Alberto Sanchez, who has an arrest warrant for an assault family violence case; Cruz Amparo Zamarripa, who was indicted in 2002 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but has never shown up for court; Gregorio Lozano, who has a warrant for an intoxication manslaughter charge; Marwan Sweidan, who has a warrant for sexual assault; Delmy Diaz-Roman, who has a warrant for injury to a child/intentional bodily injury; and Clifford Wayne Harris, who has a warrant for assault of a family member with previous convictions.
The cases all took place in Brazos County or involve a suspect whose last known address is in Bryan or College Station.
Each case is highlighted on the Crime Stoppers website and social media pages — Facebook, Instagram and Twitter — which all have the handle @BrazosCountyCS.
Santarsiero said it can be “haunting” to not be able to solve a case, and he believes someone in the community could have the information needed.
“Short of being the guy putting the handcuffs on myself, the best feeling is being able to take that photo down off of our website and put a big red captured across it, especially when we’re able to bring a resolution to those families,” he said.
Anyone with information about any case can contact Crime Stoppers at 775-8477 or submit a tip at brazoscountycrimestoppers.org.