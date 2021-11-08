Crime Stoppers marks 40 years by highlighting unsolved cases for public's help

Santarsiero said not all tips lead to a resolution or an arrest. One example, he said, is a tip that came in a couple months ago for the first of the highlighted cases — Jerry Gayle Woodard, who was reported missing May 20, 1991. Woodard’s 1983 Buick Park Avenue was found abandoned at the end of Long Trussel Road near the Navasota River. Ultimately, the tip was one that had been investigated in 2004. Still, Santarseiro said, the organization is grateful for all tips, and people should feel good about providing any information.

The case of a pedestrian death in the 1600 block of East William Joel Bryan on July 26 after being struck by a car was among the first week’s highlighted cases. The driver of a two-door sports car did not stop.

Also among the cases Crime Stoppers is looking to solve with the public’s help are searches for Alberto Sanchez, who has an arrest warrant for an assault family violence case; Cruz Amparo Zamarripa, who was indicted in 2002 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon but has never shown up for court; Gregorio Lozano, who has a warrant for an intoxication manslaughter charge; Marwan Sweidan, who has a warrant for sexual assault; Delmy Diaz-Roman, who has a warrant for injury to a child/intentional bodily injury; and Clifford Wayne Harris, who has a warrant for assault of a family member with previous convictions.