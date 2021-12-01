 Skip to main content
Correctional officer accused of taking pills into prison
Correctional officer accused of taking pills into prison

A correctional officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Hamilton Unit has been charged with taking pills into the Bryan prison.

Lauren Smith

An investigator with the Office of the Inspector General said in an arrest report that the prison warden reported finding numerous pills in officer Lauren Smith's possession Tuesday night.

The report said the pills were Adderall, Xanax and Tramadol, which are all controlled substances.

The investigator said in the report that Smith admitted knowing she wasn't allowed to take the pills into the prison.

Taking a prohibited substance into a correctional facility is a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Smith, 32, of College Station, was being held in lieu of $8,000 bail Wednesday morning.

