A College Station woman pled guilty to murder last Thursday, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Khanh Phan, 45, admitted to shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend, Jeff Blankley, in his car at the College Station Walmart on the night of Aug. 15, 2021.

According to the DA’s office, Blankley and Phan had broken up in July 2021, and Blankley filed a harassment report with the College Station Police the following month.

Blankley had reported Phan continued to make unwanted contact with him, had stolen a key fob to his car and that he suspected her of placing a GPS tracker on his car, according to the DA’s office.

On Aug. 15, 2021, the DA’s office said Phan was arrested for criminal trespass after she had followed Blankley from a restaurant to his apartment and was found hiding under a car in the apartment complex.

After posting bail that same day, the DA’s office said Phan convinced Blankley to meet her at the College Station Walmart where she entered his vehicle and killed him.

Upon further investigation, CSPD found that Phan had recently purchased multiple GPS trackers and that one had been found under the passenger floorboard of Blankley’s car.