College Station woman jailed on third DWI charge

A College Station woman remains in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday evening after she was arrested on her third driving while intoxicated charge, authorities said.

According to College Station police, Monica Rae Morris, 33, hit a pillar at the entrance of a restaurant on University Drive on Wednesday. When police arrived, Morris was still sitting in her car, had slurred speech and couldn’t make complete statements, a report notes. She gave consent to search her purse, and police said Xanax and acetaminophen with hydrocodone were discovered. She then failed sobriety tests, a report notes. Court records show Morris has been convicted of driving while intoxicated twice in Brazos County.

Morris is charged with driving while intoxicated — third or more offense, which is a third-degree felony that could be punished by up to 10 years in prison and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is being held on $16,000 bond.