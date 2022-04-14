College Station woman facing third driving while intoxicated charge

A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.

Bryan police said in an arrest report that officers who responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Shiloh Avenue Wednesday morning smelled alcohol when talking to Jennifer Diaz, one of the drivers involved.

Diaz admitted to drinking beer, according to the arrest report.

She has convictions for driving while intoxicated in 2001 in Brazos County and driving under the influence of alcohol in 2017 in California, according to court records.

Driving while intoxicated with at least two prior convictions could be prosecuted as a third-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Diaz was released from the Brazos County Jail Thursday after posting $10,000 bail.