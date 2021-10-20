College Station woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

A College Station woman was in the Brazos County Jail Wednesday after being accused of assaulting restaurant workers with her vehicle.

Officials said in an arrest report that Quinasha Thompson, 28, was upset with the consistency of the ice cream she purchased through a drive-thru lane late Tuesday and began yelling at the employees.

According to an arrest report, Thompson drove to the front of the business and nearly into the front door, hitting two employees in the legs with the vehicle as the employees came out the door.

Authorities said in the report that security camera footage confirmed the employees' version of the events.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

A bail amount had not been set for Thompson by Wednesday afternoon.