College Station woman back in jail on drug charges

A College Station woman is facing multiple drug charges after an officer reported finding methamphetamine, ecstasy, heroine and marijuana during a traffic stop early Friday in Bryan.

According to an arrest report, Janie Leanne Jones, 28, was driving a vehicle with expired registration. During the traffic stop, the officer discovered Jones had a warrant for her arrest, and a police dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.

Officers ultimately found more than 106 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of ecstasy, 0.7 grams of heroine and 20 grams of marijuana, as well as a stolen computer in the vehicle, the report states.

Jones was charged with manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

She was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday with bail set at $63,000.

Jones was previously charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, in April.