College Station woman accused of trying to run over people with her car

A 22-year-old College Station woman was being held in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on multiple charges after two men reported she attempted to run them over with her vehicle.

Shamary Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of endangerment of a child and one count of disorderly conduct/display of a firearm.

According to the arrest report, the people were standing outside an apartment complex on Luther Street in College Station on Saturday night when Williams drove over a curb and through a grassy area toward the group.

The men told police they had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the car, the report states. Williams then backed into another vehicle and pointed a gun at the group, according to the report.

The gun was later recovered from the floor of the vehicle, within reach of an unrestrained child, the report states.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Endangerment of a child is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail and a $10,000 fine. The disorderly conduct/display of a firearm charge is a misdemeanor.

Williams' bail was set at $37,000.