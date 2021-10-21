College Station woman accused of threatening woman with gun

A College Station woman is facing a felony charge after being accused of pointing a gun at a woman and her grandchild.

Skylett Duffie, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a disturbance in September that authorities said stemmed from a relationship issue with another woman.

Authorities said in an arrest report that Duffie went to a residence in College Station and threatened her ex-girlfriend's mother.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Duffie was arrested Wednesday and was being held at the Brazos County Jail without bail.