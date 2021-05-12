 Skip to main content
College Station woman accused of selling methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin
College Station woman accused of selling methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin

A 34-year-old College Station woman is facing multiple felony charges after being accused of selling drugs following a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Elizabeth Moody

Elizabeth Moody

Officials said Elizabeth Moody was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on George Bush Drive in College Station for an expired temporary tag.

According to an arrest report, Moody appeared nervous during the stop and a police dog alerted to the presence of drugs.

The driver of the vehicle told officers Moody had drugs hidden on her, according to the report, and she was taken into custody on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia related to items found in the car.

Once at the Brazos County Jail, the report states, Moody admitted to hiding drugs and gave officers bags of substances that tested positive for methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.

She was charged with three first-degree felony counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Moody, who has an arrest record in Brazos County dating to 2006, remained in jail Tuesday afternoon with bail set at $67,300.

Tags

