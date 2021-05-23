College Station woman accused of biting officer after arrest

A College Station woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly bit a police officer during an arrest.

According to College Station police, authorities were called to a business in the 2400 block of Earl Rudder Freeway at around 9:30 p.m. Officials said a crowd had grown hostile as an off-duty officer attempted to issue a criminal trespass warning to a juvenile girl. An officer at the scene attempted to talk to the girl and was disrupted by Lory Anne Weilbacher, 37, and another woman.

When the officer handed the girl the warning, Weilbacher grabbed it out of his hand, wadded it up and threw it on the ground, a report notes. The officer picked up the warning and handed it back to the girl and the second woman grabbed the paper and threw it down. Police then attempted to arrest the women.

One woman was arrested on the misdemeanor charge without incident, but police said Weilbacher resisted arrest and tried kicking police. After Weilbacher was in handcuffs, a report notes juvenile onlookers assaulted the officer, and when the officer put his hand on the ground to steady himself, Weilbacher bit his wrist.

She is charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and interference with public duties. She is being held on $28,000 bond.