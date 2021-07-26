College Station police treating Sunday death as a homicide

The College Station Police Department announced Monday that detectives were treating the death of a person found in the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway on Sunday as a homicide.
Officials said officers discovered the body after responding to a call for a welfare concern at 6:20 p.m.
Authorities said in a social media post that a person of interest had been detained for questioning on Monday.
Officials said it appeared to be an isolated incident. The identity of the person who died was not released.
