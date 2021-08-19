College Station police: Suspect in homicide was being investigated for stalking victim

The suspect arrested Wednesday in connection to a Sunday night homicide in College Station was being investigated for recently stalking the deceased victim, according to College Station police.
Police arrested Khanh Kim Phan, a 43-year-old College Station resident, and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Phan was being held on $250,000 bail on Thursday.
On Tuesday, College Station police identified the man who was killed as 51-year-old College Station resident Jeffrey Bryant Blankley.
Police said at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, officers found Blankley deceased in the driver’s seat of a vehicle after apparently suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The car had crashed into the front of the former Altitude Trampoline Park on Longmire Drive next to Walmart in College Station. Officers said Phan was at the scene of the incident.
Witnesses told officers they heard several gunshots before the crash, and shell casings and a handgun were found on the ground under the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
Surveillance footage provided by Walmart to police showed Blankley’s vehicle meeting with someone in another vehicle at the end of the parking lot before the crash, according to the police report. After a short meeting, footage showed Blankley’s vehicle leaving and then crashing into the building, police said. Shattered window debris was found on the parking lot aisle Blankley drove down before the crash, which police said was consistent with gunfire striking the car window.
During an investigation at the scene of the crash, police said a friend of Blankley arrived to the scene and spoke with a detective, saying that Blankley had been in a dating relationship with Phan and the two had recently broken up. Police said that Blankley’s friend told detectives that Phan had been stalking and harassing Blankley after the breakup, and had threatened him.
According to the report, Blankley contacted police on Aug. 10 reporting that Phan was in his apartment complex and would not leave him alone, which resulted in Phan being issued a criminal trespass warning. On Aug. 15, police said Phan returned to Blankley’s apartment complex and was arrested for criminal trespass. She was released later that day on $2,000 bond, according to Brazos County jail records.
Less than 24 hours later, police said that Blankley reported that Phan was following him, and a stalking investigation began. The crash occurred within a few hours of Blankley making that report, police said.
Further investigation led police to search Phan’s residence, according to the police report, leading officers to find packaging for the handgun and ammunition found at the scene of the crash in Phan’s bedroom. A receipt for the handgun and ammunition was found in Phan’s vehicle, showing a recent purchase, police said.
The police report states that the evidence at the scene of the crash and Phan’s residence led to Phan's arrest. After the crash, Phan was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. She was arrested Wednesday, shortly after being released from the hospital.