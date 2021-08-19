College Station police: Suspect in homicide was being investigated for stalking victim

During an investigation at the scene of the crash, police said a friend of Blankley arrived to the scene and spoke with a detective, saying that Blankley had been in a dating relationship with Phan and the two had recently broken up. Police said that Blankley’s friend told detectives that Phan had been stalking and harassing Blankley after the breakup, and had threatened him.

According to the report, Blankley contacted police on Aug. 10 reporting that Phan was in his apartment complex and would not leave him alone, which resulted in Phan being issued a criminal trespass warning. On Aug. 15, police said Phan returned to Blankley’s apartment complex and was arrested for criminal trespass. She was released later that day on $2,000 bond, according to Brazos County jail records.

Less than 24 hours later, police said that Blankley reported that Phan was following him, and a stalking investigation began. The crash occurred within a few hours of Blankley making that report, police said.

Further investigation led police to search Phan’s residence, according to the police report, leading officers to find packaging for the handgun and ammunition found at the scene of the crash in Phan’s bedroom. A receipt for the handgun and ammunition was found in Phan’s vehicle, showing a recent purchase, police said.

The police report states that the evidence at the scene of the crash and Phan’s residence led to Phan's arrest. After the crash, Phan was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries, police said. She was arrested Wednesday, shortly after being released from the hospital.