 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station police search for man suspected in car chase
0 comments

College Station police search for man suspected in car chase

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew Jarrett

Matthew Jarrett

 Brazos County Judicial Records

College Station police were searching for a man late Saturday believed to have led authorities on a car chase.

According to a social media post, officers were looking for Matthew Forrest Jarrett and believed he may be in the Edelweiss area in College Station. He was last seen wearing a flat-bill hat, white tank top and gray shorts. He is 33 years old and stands 6'2" and weighs 150 pounds. The vehicle he was driving was stolen, police said.

If seen, police ask you call 911 and do not approach Jarrett, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert