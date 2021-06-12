College Station police search for man suspected in car chase

College Station police were searching for a man late Saturday believed to have led authorities on a car chase.
According to a social media post, officers were looking for Matthew Forrest Jarrett and believed he may be in the Edelweiss area in College Station. He was last seen wearing a flat-bill hat, white tank top and gray shorts. He is 33 years old and stands 6'2" and weighs 150 pounds. The vehicle he was driving was stolen, police said.
If seen, police ask you call 911 and do not approach Jarrett, as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.
