College Station police say one injured in shooting

College Station police were trying to negotiate with a barricaded person at Lake Walk at Traditions apartment complex Sunday night following a shooting earlier in the day.

Officials said on Twitter that neighboring apartments had been evacuated and other residents were asked to stay indoors.

One person called 911 and reported being shot was taken by helicopter to a local hospital with what officials described as "suspected serious injury." Their condition was not known late Sunday.

The apartment complex is at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.

Officers from multiple agencies were working toward a peaceful resolution late Sunday, the department said on Twitter.