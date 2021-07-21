College Station police respond to neighborhood for barricaded subject

The College Station Police Department's SWAT and hostage negotiation teams were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday after officers responded to a welfare concern.
College Station warned residents in the area of Decatur Drive and Pecan Grove Court to avoid the area and be cautious while driving home.
Police on the scene released few details but a department social media post labeled the incident as a barricaded subject.
Nearby residents with questions or concerns were asked to contact College Station police at 764-3600.
