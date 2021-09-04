College Station police link Bryan man to apartment burglary

A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Saturday after authorities linked him to a July apartment burglary in College Station.

Charles Gillis Jr., 37, was charged Friday with burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony punishable up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His bail was set at $27,000.

According to an arrest report, a College Station police officer recognized Gillis from video captured from a security camera at the apartment building off Southwest Parkway.

Officers said in the report that Gillis could be seen entering the apartment the morning of July 19 and leaving with a large black bag.

The residents of the apartment, who were not home at the time of the reported burglary, told officers a cellphone, laptop and clothes were taken.