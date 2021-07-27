 Skip to main content
College Station police investigation report of shooting at John Crompton Park
College Station police investigation report of shooting at John Crompton Park

The College Station Police Department was investigating a reported shooting on Tuesday night.

Department officials said in a social media post around 7:30 p.m. that the shooting happened at John Crompton Park near Holleman and Marion Pugh drives.

One person was taken to a hospital, officials said, but no other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 764-3600.

