College Station police investigation report of shooting at John Crompton Park

The College Station Police Department was investigating a reported shooting on Tuesday night.
Department officials said in a social media post around 7:30 p.m. that the shooting happened at John Crompton Park near Holleman and Marion Pugh drives.
One person was taken to a hospital, officials said, but no other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information about what happened was asked to call police at 764-3600.
