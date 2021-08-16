College Station police investigating Sunday night apparent homicide

College Station police are investigating an apparent homicide that occurred late Sunday night.
Police said a car crashed into a building after the occupant was apparently shot, and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The incident occurred at 2205 Longmire Drive just after 11 p.m.
Police said it is believed this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 979-764-3600.
