College Station police investigating road rage shooting
College Station police investigating road rage shooting

College Station police are investigating a road rage shooting that occurred near the intersection of Wellborn Road and Kimbrough Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic men driving a white truck.

Police said the shooting was reportedly a result of a road rage incident that began near at the intersection of Wellborn Road and University Drive. The shooting occurred as two vehicles traveled southbound on Wellborn Road.

The driver and passenger of the victim vehicle suffered non-incapacitating gunshot wounds and were both taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call investigators at (979) 764-3600. Anonymous calls can be made via Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979) 775-TIPS.

