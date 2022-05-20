 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
College Station police investigating Northgate shooting

College Station police said they are investigating a shooting at Northgate that occurred early Friday morning.

Police said that at approximately 2 a.m., patrons had a verbal altercation with another person outside of Hydro Fusion Lounge after leaving the bar. The altercation continued into a nearby parking lot and led to one person displaying a handgun and firing it into the air, police said.

Police said the suspect who fired the handgun fled the scene. Nobody was injured during the incident. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 979-764-3600.

