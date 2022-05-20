College Station police investigating Northgate shooting

College Station police said they are investigating a shooting at Northgate that occurred early Friday morning.
Police said that at approximately 2 a.m., patrons had a verbal altercation with another person outside of Hydro Fusion Lounge after leaving the bar. The altercation continued into a nearby parking lot and led to one person displaying a handgun and firing it into the air, police said.
Police said the suspect who fired the handgun fled the scene. Nobody was injured during the incident. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 979-764-3600.
Northgate Gunfire - At about 2 a.m. today, patrons leaving Hydro Fusion Lounge (101 Church Avenue #1200) engaged in a verbal altercation outside the bar with another subject. The altercation continued into the nearby Coyote Lot; (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/UUOs3r0nvg— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 20, 2022
People are also reading…
…at which point one of the parties involved displayed a handgun and fired it into the air. The subject who fired the handgun subsequently fled into the night. No one was injured during the course of the incident. If you have any info, please call (979) 764-3600. (2 of 2)— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) May 20, 2022