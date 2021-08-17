College Station police identify man killed in apparent Sunday night homicide

College Station police have identified the man who was killed in an apparent homicide late Sunday night.

Police said 51-year-old College Station resident Jeffrey Bryant Blankley was the man who died after he was apparently shot and then crashed his car into a building. Blankley succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The incident occurred at 2205 Longmire Drive just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they are withholding the suspect's name at this time for security reasons.

The occupant of a car that crashed into a building had apparently been shot and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Officers responding to the crash at about 11:08 p.m. last night (August 15) at 2205 Longmire Drive discovered the apparent homicide. pic.twitter.com/McB28Zjyaa — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 16, 2021