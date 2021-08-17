 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station police identify man killed in apparent Sunday night homicide
1 comment
top story

College Station police identify man killed in apparent Sunday night homicide

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights, police, file photo

College Station police have identified the man who was killed in an apparent homicide late Sunday night.

Police said 51-year-old College Station resident Jeffrey Bryant Blankley was the man who died after he was apparently shot and then crashed his car into a building. Blankley succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The incident occurred at 2205 Longmire Drive just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they are withholding the suspect's name at this time for security reasons.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How did the Taliban become a prominent Afghan group?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert