College Station police ask apartment residents to shelter in place while officers investigate shooting
College Station police ask apartment residents to shelter in place while officers investigate shooting

College Station police were investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon and asking residents of Lake Walk at Traditions to shelter in place.

The apartment complex is at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.

Authorities said residents should remain indoors with their doors locked until further notice.

