College Station police ask apartment residents to shelter in place while officers investigate shooting

College Station police were investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon and asking residents of Lake Walk at Traditions to shelter in place.
The apartment complex is at 8175 Atlas Pear Drive.
Authorities said residents should remain indoors with their doors locked until further notice.
Shooting Investigation — Residents at Lake Walk at Traditions, 8175 Atlas Pear Drive, are asked to shelter in place (remain indoors w/ doors locked) pending further update or directions from officers on scene. This is an active scene. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/lg2ebXiQJf— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 31, 2021
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.