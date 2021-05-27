 Skip to main content
College Station police: Arrest made after man was stabbed multiple times
College Station police: Arrest made after man was stabbed multiple times

One person was arrested late Tuesday after a man was stabbed multiple times with a knife, police said.

Ian Mikel Mobley

According to College Station police, Ian Mikel Mobley, 28, is accused of stabbing a man in the 900 block of Navarro Drive around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses said they saw Mobley chase the victim down Navarro Street, and the two engaged in a scuffle. Mobley is accused of tasing the victim and stabbing him multiple times before a witness was able to intervene.

The victim, who was located in an alley west of Bandera Drive, was taken to an area hospital.

Mobley is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Mobley remains in the Brazos County Jail on $50,000 bond.

