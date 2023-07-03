A College Station man was arrested early Monday after allegedly verbally harassing another man and threatening to kill him, according to the College Station Police Department.

Arthur Ruben Holiday, 44, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he chased a man around a 7-Eleven threatening to kill him and calling him racial slurs, according to police.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, officers said they responded to a report of a civil disturbance at a 7-Eleven on 1721 Texas Ave. S.

The reporting party and victim told police that Holiday had chased him around saying, “I’m going to kill you,” while carrying an unfolded pocket knife, officers said.

Holiday, who had since fled the scene, was later located at The Pearl Apartments on Harvey Avenue in College Station where he was arrested.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $20,000.

According to the Brazos County Jail records, Holiday is currently being held under a $30,000 bond.