College Station man sentenced to prison for theft

A Brazos County jury sentenced a College Station man to eight years in prison last week after convicting him for theft with two or more previous convictions.

Prosecutors said Byron Carroll, 40, was a career thief with more than 22 theft-related convictions.

Authorities said Carroll stole a robot vacuum worth more than $300 from a store in College Station in December by hiding it under his sweatshirt.

Carroll was identified through the store's security camera footage, and employees recognized him from previous thefts, officials said.

His first conviction, for burglary of a building, was in 2002 in Harris County, officials said, and he also has convictions from Robertson County, Brazos County and Travis County on charges that include theft, forgery and credit card abuse.