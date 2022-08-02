College Station man sentenced to 28 years for sexually assaulting stepdaughter

A College Station man was sentenced to 28 years in prison last Thursday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter.

According to the Brazos County Attorney's Office, Martin Guzman, 34, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Guzman was arrested in May 2020 for the charge, but was released a day later after he posted $20,000 bail. He was taken into custody again last Wednesday after he was found guilty by the jury.

In April 2019, the victim, who was 13 at the time, told her school counselor she was being sexually abused by Guzman, according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office. School officials reported the abuse to the College Station Police Department, which began an investigation. Detectives spoke with the school counselor and the victim, who was also taken to Scotty's House for a forensic interview.

Guzman had been the victim's stepfather for nine years and lived with the victim, her mother and two younger siblings, according to the Brazos County Attorney's Office.

According to the Brazos County Attorney's Office, during Guzman's trial, testimonies were heard from the victim; her mother, who said she left Guzman after she learned about the abuse; and a friend of the victim, who encouraged and accompanied her to speak to the school counselor for the first time.