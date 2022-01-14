College Station man returns to prison after groping woman

A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan home and groping a woman.

Erick Pratt, 49, was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault in May 2019.

Officers said in the arrest report at the time that the family said a man knocked on the door of their home and forced his way inside when the door was opened.

Pratt eventually left, authorities said, and was seen attempting to break into other homes on the street.

Because of Pratt's criminal history, including drug offenses and a prior prison sentence for burglary of a habitation, the punishment range for the crime was enhanced to between 25 years and life in prison.