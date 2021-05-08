College Station man held on felony drug charges after traffic stop

A College Station man remained in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs, police said.
According to Bryan police, authorities pulled over a vehicle around 9:45 a.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Staunton Drive after an officer saw the driver fail to stop at a stop sign. The officer noticed an open can of beer, but said the driver, Christopher Thomas, 34, did not appear to be intoxicated, a report notes. The officer asked Thomas to get out of the vehicle, as he was under arrest because he had an outstanding warrant. As Thomas got out, police said what appeared to be a methamphetamine pipe could be seen in the front seat. A search was executed on the vehicle.
Authorities found three small bags of marijuana, two bags that contained a total of 93 Ecstasy pills and unused methamphetamine in the pipe, police said.
Thomas is charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail; and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
His bond is set at $19,671.